New clothes pile up at Cambodian factories. Coronavirus forces U.S. brands to cancel orders

Cambodian workers exit their factory as they break for lunch in Phnom Penh. Cambodia's garment industry is at risk of chain disruption from the coronavirus outbreak. (Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP/Getty Images)

T-shirts, skirts and shorts are piling up at the clothing factories ringing the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Once destined for American and European stores, the spring and summer collections are casualties of the economic contagion that's trailed the spread of the coronavirus, resulting last month in the biggest decline in U.S. retail sales on record.

Brands such as Gap and Old Navy can no longer sell the clothing and have canceled orders. That's left factory owners and workers unpaid in an industry with little financial cushion to endure weeks without business.

"We only get paid when the clothes are delivered," said Ken Loo, secretary-general of the Garment Manufacturers Assn. in Cambodia. "We have zero income and zero cash flow.

"We could sue them," Loo said of the buyers refusing to pay, "but I don't know if we'll be around to sue."

Cambodian workers buy food outside their factory in Phnom Penh. (Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP/Getty Images)

The crisis unfolding on the factory floors of the Southeast Asian country is but a snapshot of the economic fallout rippling across the globe. But while unemployment and bankruptcies will undoubtedly inflict pain on developed countries like the United States, where car factories and plane manufacturers have dramatically cut back in recent weeks, they will have an outsize effect on poorer ones like Cambodia.

The garment business employs more than 800,000 people in a country of 16 million. It generates about 40% of Cambodia's economic output and 80% of its exports. The industry migrated from China to chase lower labor costs and remains a linchpin in the global supply chain for household names including Nike, Target and H&M.

That's given workers like San Sopha steady employment for two decades. But the mother of two is being furloughed Thursday, her $250 monthly salary reduced to a $70 monthly payment mandated by the government, which is about one-third of minimum wage. That won't cover the $90 she pays each month for her microfinance loan, a ubiquitous form of debt that an estimated 4 in 5 garment workers access to help make ends meet.

"I don't have any savings," said San, 38, who works in a factory that supplies clothes to major Western brands such as Walmart. "I don't know what to do when I'm not working."

Loo estimates more than half of Cambodia's 500 garment factories will suspend operations by the end of April. About 100 have already closed their doors.

The piles of unwanted clothes now building up in some facilities can't be resold elsewhere because the factories don't own the intellectual property for the garments.

"We're just the contract manufacturers," Loo said.

The Asian Development Bank projects economic growth in Cambodia to plunge to 2.3% this year from 7.1% last year due to the outbreak. Tourism and Chinese investment, two other pillars of the Cambodian economy, have contributed little to nothing since the emergence of COVID-19.

With no other major economic drivers left, factories are being kept open to serve what scant business remains. They are also confronting concerns from employees that cramped working conditions could invite transmission of the coronavirus.

"I'm very worried about getting my family sick if I keep going into the factory," said Yim Pren, 23, who sews together sportswear for brands such as Puma. "But if I don't go to work, how am I going to support them and pay my rent and my loans?"

Yim said his factory has introduced safety measures. Body temperatures are checked at the door. Workers are told to wash their hands regularly and are given hand sanitizer and face masks.

"Social distancing is almost impossible," said Yang Sophorn, president of the Cambodian Alliance of Trade Unions. "From one [sewing] machine to another, there is less than half a meter in between. They sit close to each other. Their risk is very high. If someone contracted the disease, it will spread very fast.”