Clothesline exhibit during October will put light on domestic violence

Beginning Sept. 29, the Clothesline Project Exhibit will be held throughout Anderson County to bring attention to domestic violence.

A Clothesline Project display in Hackensack, New Jersey. It'll get underway soon in Anderson County, Tennessee and run through October. Look for those T-shirts

The Clothesline Project will run through October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

T-shirts that have been decorated with quotes by survivors of violence or their loved ones will hang on clotheslines in public places to raise awareness and honor survivors, according to an Anderson County Family Justice Center news release. Eight clotheslines will be on display in all five cities, with seven of the exhibits rotating to a new location each week and one stationed at the Anderson County Family Justice Center in Oak Ridge for the entire month.

Every year, millions of men and women around the world are victims of violence. The Clothesline Project is a way to show survivors that they are not alone and that their voices are being heard. As an educational tool, it can help raise awareness of the different types of violence, the signs and symptoms of abuse, and the resources available to help survivors.

The Clothesline Project began in 1990 in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and has since spread to communities all over the world. Each shirt in the display is unique and tells a different story about the survivor's experience.

Some ways to get involved in the fight against domestic violence:

Donate to a local organization that supports survivors.

Volunteer your time to a domestic violence shelter or rape crisis center.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, reach out for help. There are many resources available, including hotlines, shelters, and counseling services.

Create your own Clothesline display at home or at work.

The Family Justice Center is a safe and secure setting that provides free and confidential services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and exploitation, and elder abuse. People can stop by 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with or without an appointment. The Anderson County Family Justice Center is at 301 Broadway Ave. in Oak Ridge.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Clothesline exhibit to put light on domestic violence