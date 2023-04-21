Clothesline Project displayed at Corner Park to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ASHLAND − Safe Haven Rape Crisis and Domestic Violence's The Clothesline Project was put on display in Corner Park on Friday in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The purpose of The Clothesline Project is to spread awareness about impact of violence and abuse, to honor survivor's strength to continue to provide an avenue for survivors to break the silence that often surrounds their experience.

The shirts displayed in Corner Park were made in and around Ashland County by survivors, friends and family of survivors and those who are in the fight to end violence.

