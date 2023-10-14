Clothesline project gives voice to domestic violence

Oct. 14—DANVILLE — Chriss Plecker of Danville wrote the quote on a yellow domestic violence survivor T-shirt, "You are not the darkness you endured. You are the light that refused to surrender."

Charlotte Cooper of Danville wrote the quote, "Trauma may happen to you, but it can never define you."

Local residents expressed their thoughts and feelings on different colored T-shirts which have different symbolism as part of The Clothesline Project, a Domestic Violence Awareness Month activity this week at Crosspoint at the Y in Danville.

"I came out of a domestic violence situation. Me and my kids got out after six years of marriage. It was pretty rough," Plecker said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"We are moving forward as a family," she said. Plecker said they are doing a lot better now.

"The light shines bright," she said.

Plecker said The Clothesline Project helps her and others, and she enjoys being a part of it.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and about a dozen women on Thursday made shirts for The Clothesline Project.

The national project has color-coded shirts showing the form of abuse and whether the victim survived the abuse they experienced.

White represents someone who died because of violence.

Yellow represents survivors of domestic violence.

Red, pink and orange are for survivors of rape and sexual assault.

In Danville, they expanded to have blue shirts represent child abuse awareness; and green shirts are for mental health awareness.

"It's supposed to give voice to survivors, and also unite all of us advocates that are working across the nation, because we are all doing it," said Crosspoint at the Y Services Director Cher Pollock.

In Danville, they've displayed the shirts in the past at various locations such at the Danville Public Library and Danville Area Community College. The shirts also are displayed at Crosspoint at the Y.

There will be more shirts made before the month is over, Pollock said.

Children will make them in their groups too.

"They're really inspirational," Pollock said of the t-shirts.

The Clothesline Project is a national project that began in 1990 when members of the Cape Cod Women's Agenda hung a clothesline across the Village Green in Hyannis, Massachusetts with 31 shirts designed by survivors of assault, rape and child sexual abuse, according to the organization.

Also, as part of this week's Domestic Violence Awareness Activities, October Week of Action, local residents have learned more about reporting domestic violence, the abuse of men and society stereotypes, and moving past the trauma and lessons learned. A Friday event, "Forever In Our Hearts," honored those lost to domestic violence.

Pollock said just about everybody knows somebody affected by domestic violence.

Shanae Beasley, team leader at Crosspoint at the Y who runs the healthy alternatives group and life skills group and other groups including weekly orientation to the shelter group, oversees the project.

Beasley said she loves working with people, empowering them and giving them the tools they need.

Beasley said The Clothesline Project is a favorite time for her each year.

"For 1, the gifts that they have," she said, adding that it's so heartfelt. "There's no mountain you can't climb."

"Just to be able to see those empowering words and for them to see themselves as a survivor, it's crucial," Beasley said.

Pollock said it's a hard shift to say survivor instead of victim.

In group meetings at Crosspoint at the Y, abusers or perpetrators are now called those who do harm.