Clothing manufacturing plant catches fire in Salisbury

An apparel manufacturing facility in Salisbury caught fire Sunday morning.

South Salisbury Fire Department said they went to a Gildan Yarns plant on Chamandy Drive around 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a working commercial structure fire.

They asked the public to avoid the area while they responded.

It’s unknown how much damage was done.

Gildan Yarns has eight yard-spinning facilities in the United States, all located in North Carolina. The manufacturer spins yard for brands like Comfort Colors, Goldtoe, and it’s namesake brand, Gildan.

Information is very limited. Channel 9 asked the fire department how long firefighters worked to control the fire, if anyone was injured, and if a cause has been identified yet.

