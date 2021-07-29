Clothing thieves plead guilty, get 6 months in jail

Jul. 29—NEWBURYPORT — Two Haverhill men charged with stealing more than $1,600 worth of clothing from Marshalls in April pleaded guilty to larceny and conspiracy charges Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and were sentenced to six months in jail.

Peter Beebe, 29, of South Porter Street and Dennis B. Curley, 31, of How Street were each given 91 days credit for time already served.

On April 28 about 4:40 p.m., witnesses called police after seeing two Marshalls employees chasing two men carrying trash bags out of the store, located inside Market Basket Plaza.

Curley and Beebie ran to the former Kmart store in the adjacent Port Plaza, where they dropped their bags. They then ran behind the store, according to Newburyport police Officer Michael Wilichoski's report.

"Dispatcher Plouff called Marshalls and spoke with an employee and a manager who confirmed that two men wearing masks entered the store and filled large trash bags with stolen clothing," Wilichoski wrote in his report.

By the time Wilichoski arrived at Kmart, a public transit bus had pulled in front of the former store. The officer went inside and spotted two men who fit the descriptions given to Plouff.

"They had two large trash bags that were full in front of them. I noticed the bags were full of clothing with Marshalls price tags and hangers still attached," Wilichoski wrote in his report.

After Wilichoski, with the help of police officers James Allen and Shawn Eaton, arrested the two men, he went to Marshalls to speak to employees.

A manager there told him that she confronted Curley and Beebie as they were removing clothing from the racks and stuffing them in the trash bags. The manager then said they headed for the exit, according to his report.

