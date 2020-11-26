Cloud Billing Market by Component, Billing Type, Deployment Type, Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Billing Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Billing Type (Subscription, Usage-Based, One-Time, Others), Deployment Type, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud billing market is estimated at USD 3,020 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6,500 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
The growth of the cloud billing market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies.
The private cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The private cloud deployment model enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The private cloud is used in banking and financial institutions, large enterprises, and government organizations, where only authorized users can access the system. The demand for private cloud deployments by enterprises with compliance concerns is due to its security and control benefits. Service providers offering hosted private clouds help ensure the essentials of compliance with regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI, are met.
Telecommunication vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020
In recent years, the number of telecom subscribers has increased tremendously, leading to rising complexities in telecommunications business processes. Telecommunications companies are adopting digital transformation opportunities at a rapid pace to meet the growing customer demands and expectations, which makes this vertical the most significant vertical in terms of cloud adoption. The telecommunications industry vertical is experiencing increased data generation due to advancements in technologies such as 4G and 5G.
APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is expected to lead to a surge in the adoption of cloud billing solutions. China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of cloud billing solutions & services in the region. The increasing investments from the private sector, robust government support, and availability of a huge population are expected to drive the growth of new and emerging technologies in the Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Billing Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Lower Opex and Capex
5.2.1.2 Increasing Revenue Leakages Across Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Theft Activities
5.2.2.2 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Leverage Bi and Insights for Advanced Operations
5.2.3.2 Emergence of Real-Time Billing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance
5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Aspects
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Telecommunications
5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Education
5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Energy & Utility
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 COVID-19 Impact: Market
5.6.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on Market
5.6.2 Operational Drivers: Market
5.6.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Cloud Computing
5.7.2 Analytics
5.8 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards
5.8.1 International Organization for Standardization 9001 Quality Management
5.8.2 Cloud Security Alliance Controls
5.8.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.8.4 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
6 Cloud Billing Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Component: Market Drivers
6.3 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.4 Solutions
6.5 Services
7 Cloud Billing Market, by Billing Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Billing Type: Market Drivers
7.3 Billing Type: COVID-19 Impact
7.4 Subscription
7.5 Usage Based
7.6 One-Time
7.7 Other Billing Types
8 Cloud Billing Market, by Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
8.3 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
8.3.1 Public Cloud
8.3.2 Private Cloud
9 Cloud Billing Market, by Service Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Service Model: Market Drivers
9.3 Service Model: COVID-19 Impact
9.4 Infrastructure as a Service
9.5 Platform as a Service
9.6 Software as a Service
10 Cloud Billing Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers
10.3 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Large Enterprises
10.5 Small and Medium Enterprises
11 Cloud Billing Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Vertical: Market Drivers
11.3 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.5 Information Technology
11.6 Telecommunications
11.7 Consumer Goods & Retail
11.8 Media & Entertainment
11.9 Education
11.10 Healthcare
11.11 Other Verticals
12 Cloud Billing Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Evaluation Framework
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Market Ranking
13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
13.5 Key Market Developments
13.5.1 New Product Launches
13.5.2 Product Enhancements
13.5.3 Business Expansions
13.5.4 Partnerships and Agreements
13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
13.6.1 Star
13.6.2 Emerging Leaders
13.6.3 Pervasive
13.6.4 Participants
13.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Responsive Companies
13.7.3 Dynamic Companies
13.7.4 Starting Blocks
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Oracle
14.3 Salesforce
14.4 SAP
14.5 Zuora
14.6 Aria Systems
14.7 Billingplatform
14.8 Recurly
14.9 Jamcracker
14.10 Cerillion
14.11 CGI
14.12 Connectwise
14.13 Zoho
14.14 Appdirect
14.15 Chargify
14.16 Cloudbilling
14.17 Chargebee
14.18 Recvue
14.19 Cloud Assert
14.20 Cloudxchange.io
15 Adjacent and Related Markets
16 Appendix
