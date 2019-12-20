A cloud in the center of our Milky Way galaxy looks like a candy cane. Take a look

Just in time for the holidays, NASA released an image of a cosmic "candy cane" deep in the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.

What the image shows is actually a dense molecular cloud of raw materials that will eventually give "birth" to tens of millions of stars, NASA said in a release.

"We're very intrigued by the beauty of this image; it's exotic," said Johannes Staguhn of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "When you look at it, you feel like you're looking at some really special forces of nature in the universe."

The massive cloud – some 190 light-years in size – is located in the inner part of our galaxy, which houses the largest, densest collection of giant molecular clouds in the Milky Way.

This image includes newly published observations using an instrument designed and built at Goddard Space Flight Center. Called the Goddard-IRAM Superconducting 2-Millimeter Observer, or GISMO, the instrument was used in concert with a 30-meter radio telescope located in Pico Veleta, Spain.

GISMO detected the most prominent radio filament in the galactic center, known as the Radio Arc, which forms the straight part of the cosmic candy cane. "It was a real surprise to see the Radio Arc in the GISMO data," said Richard Arendt, a team member at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Goddard.

Flares of red, yellow and turquoise, arcs of blue and green, and faint spots of light appear in the image, CNN said.

This image combines archival infrared (blue), radio (red) and new microwave observations (green) from the GISMO instrument. The composite image reveals emission from cold dust, areas of vigorous star formation, and filaments formed at the edges of a bubble blown by some powerful event at the galaxy's center.

Two papers describing the image were published in November in the Astrophysical Journal.

