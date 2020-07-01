Cloud Conventions Virtual Trade Show Platform Delivers Automation to Convert Live Events into a Virtual Conference or Expo

The Cloud Conventions Virtual Trade Show and Conference Platform from Convey Services brings new capabilities to a marketplace looking for solutions to replace the thousands of live trade shows, annual conferences and association meetings cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. Originally launched as ConveyLive, Cloud Conventions automates exhibitors and virtual booths, attendee registration, speaker sessions and reminders, invitations and email communication, while at the same time producing detailed analytics on attendee, session and exhibitor activity.

“Stringing together a series of webinars doesn't constitute an effective virtual event,” said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey. “You must give attendees an interactive educational experience, opportunities to network and connect, offer promotions and giveaways, while at the same time providing ways to engage with exhibitors or sponsors. Our technology was built on a mature content delivery platform. When compared to other virtual trade show solutions, Cloud Conventions provides a more complete experience, with automation and analytics. Event hosts can offer compelling reasons for sponsors and exhibitors to participate based on their ability to attract a larger high-value audience, capture attendee information inside virtual booths and create calls to action.”

Cloud Conventions fits events ranging from small association conferences to large industry expos. Events can be fully supported and managed by Convey or self-managed. Cloud Conventions automates registration and engagement with custom dashboards so attendees can navigate through the event. Automated session management allows 1-click sign-up, posting the session on attendee calendars with email and text reminders.

“Cloud Conventions has a unique ‘Hub & Spoke’ content delivery model that supports associations and trade groups that manage multiple events,” Bradfield added. “The association can maintain one centralized hub site for exhibitors to add educational and marketing assets and duplicate content selectively to regional events, gaining efficiency and saving time for chapters. Pre-designed booth templates standardize the look and feel of the show, providing a consistent attendee experience and simplifying vendor management. Cloud Conventions is designed for the non-technical user who doesn’t have HTML skills or technology training. Any marketing or event manager can easily use the platform.”

The platform provides sponsors and exhibitors greater promotional opportunities with advertising, a graphical display of content and marketing assets, meeting calendars with pre-show meeting requests, live chat, giveaways and promotional points. Cloud Conventions has responsive web design and is web conferencing neutral allowing the choice of any combination of conferencing services to fit the size of the audience or the complexity of the session, with Convey offering monitoring and support if needed.

Cloud Conventions is one of the first virtual trade show platforms to offer ADA compliance. It is available for single or multi-day events with the portal remaining online for extended periods to allow attendees longer-term access to session recordings, sponsors and exhibitors. For more information visit: www.cloudconventions.com or email info@cloudconventions.com.

XXX

About Convey Services

Convey Services delivers content and marketing portals and connects them into networks to inform, educate and engage channel partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space, the property and casualty insurance market and food distribution industry. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management, has tools to engage and educate partners and integrates email marketing technology for members to run packaged email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. For information visit www.conveyservices.com, info@conveyservices.com or call 888-975-1382.

Contact Details

Bruce Ahern

+1 770-580-0810

bahern@conveyservices.com

Company Website

http://www.conveyservices.com