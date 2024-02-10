Cloud cover hangs on tonight, still cool for Super Bowl Sunday

What We’re Tracking

Mostly cloudy tonight

Staying dry Super Bowl Sunday

Another nice week

Tonight, we drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a light north wind and mostly cloudy sky. Tomorrow, we will shed some cloud cover and highs will climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ve been eyeing another system for late weekend. Right now, all the precipitation passes by to the south of us towards Oklahoma and Texas. So it looks like we miss out on any rain/snow mix late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

After that system, we quickly clear and temperatures rebound into the 50s by the early part of next week. The midweek looks absolutely fantastic with highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There looks to be another cooldown that sets up for next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.