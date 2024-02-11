Cloud cover starts clearing out today, lots of sunshine in the days ahead

What We’re Tracking

Stray flurries possible

Cool for Sunday

Another nice week

We’ve been eyeing another system for late weekend. Right now, the majority of the precipitation passes by to the south of us toward Oklahoma and Texas. Aside from some passing flurries early today, the rest of your Sunday should be cloudy and dry. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s today beneath the clouds. A few breaks in the clouds are possible toward the end of the day.

After this system, we quickly clear and temperatures rebound into the 50s by the early part of next week. The wind will return to the south and an overall warming trend is ahead through th week.

The middle of the week looks absolutely fantastic with highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There looks to be another cool down that sets up for next weekend. With that cooler weather, we’ll keep an eye on any precipitation chances as a weak system looks to be showing signs of giving us clouds and perhaps some showers Friday or Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.