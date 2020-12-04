Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Emerging Markets, 2021-2025: Rapid Development in Cloud and Data Centre

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Emerging Markets - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Centre revenues over the 10 Emerging Markets are also forecast to grow over the period - Overall Data Centre revenues are forecast to increase from USD $11.6 billion (2021) up to USD $18 billion (2025) - with China alone growing by USD $4.4 billion, India by USD $621 million & Brazil by USD $328 million over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

The new report considers the growth of space, power, pricing for ten (10) Data Centre markets including - Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Turkey & Vietnam - with revenues for each Cloud & Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

The report reveals that the ten Data Centre Emerging Market countries account for a sizable portion of total Data Centre capacity worldwide - with the ten Emerging Market countries in the report shown by Data Centre raised floor space in the pie chart as a percentage worldwide as of the beginning of 2021 (Morocco is 0.4%).

The key trends across the 10 markets include:

That total Data Centre capacity across all of the 10 Countries (Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam) will be almost 3.2 million m2 as of the beginning of 2021. The report finds that Data Centre raised floor space across the Emerging Markets is forecast to grow by almost 53 percent overall for the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

China is the dominant Data Centre market in the 10 Emerging Markets surveyed - China accounts for 55 percent of all Data Centre space across the 10 Markets, followed by India with 19 percent, then Russia and Mexico with 5 percent each.

Data Centre growth rates vary by each of the 10 Emerging Markets - The Chinese and Brazilian markets are forecast to see 17 percent annual revenue growth over the period - followed by South Africa & Turkey with 16 per cent and 15 percent growth rates respectively.

Significant new Data Centre capacity is being added across all 10 Emerging Markets - New space is being added by telecom providers including Rostelecom (Russia), Turkcell (Turkey) FPT Telecom and Viettel (Vietnam) as well as by specialist Data Centre Providers Ascenty/Digital Realty (Brazil) and Equinix (Mexico).

The key change in the market is the adoption of public cloud services worldwide, with public cloud revenues outstripping Data Centre revenues over the period.

For example, in total public cloud revenues over the 10 Emerging Markets are forecast by DCP to range from USD $23.2 billion (2021) up to USD $39.7 billion (2025) - with the growth of over $16.5 billion over the period - more than double the Data Centre revenue amount.

The growth in public cloud revenues also varies by Country Market - and is forecast to range from 13 percent (China and Russia) up to 23 percent (Indonesia) per annum over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Although all of the Emerging Markets are forecast to see growth - markets face a series of challenges to provide continued and sustainable development. Challenges range from power shortages and power restrictions, a shortage of Carrier Neutral Data Centre capacity and a focus on development in only a small number of cities.

What is an Emerging Data Centre Market?

The analyst defines an Emerging Data Centre Market as being a country market with above average growth. Growth rates vary extensively by market. Overall, global Data Centre Providers are reporting strong revenue growth, with Digital Realty reporting year on year revenue growth of 24 percent (to Q2 2020), Equinix reporting 8 percent revenue growth over the same period.

Chinese Data Centre Provider 21vianet Group saw 28.8 percent growth for the year to Q2 2020 and rival GDS Holdings reported growth of 36.2 percent growth over the same period. The Chinese Data Centre market is showing additional levels of growth compared with other markets worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - A definition of a Cloud & Emerging Data Centre market - provides a definition of an Emerging Market and compares the key similarities between the 10 Data Centre markets profiled.

Section 2 - The Cloud and Data Centre Fabric in each of the ten Emerging Market countries - provides an overview of the key Data Centre fabric including domestic fibre connectivity, sub-sea fibre connectivity, Dark Fibre connectivity, Power & renewable power availability, Energy costs and Digital & Cloud adoption rates in each country.

Section 3 - The Data Centre Market in each of the ten Emerging Market countries - including a Data Centre overview, Key Data Centre Players, Forecast Data Centre growth (in space and power) and Data Centre pricing for each country market from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 4 - The Public Cloud Market in each of the ten Emerging Market countries - including key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) in each market, the market entry of new CSPs, pricing and product examples, the presence of the global CSPs in each country market & a forecast for public cloud revenues by country market from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 5 - Conclusions & Key Trends - The Conclusions from the report and the growth in each Emerging Data Centre Market and the key trends across the markets

Appendix One - A list of Cloud & Data Centre Providers that are included in the report

Companies Mentioned

  • Ascenty/Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • FPT Telecom

  • Rostelecom

  • Turkcell

  • Viettel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25j4nj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker backs idea of a global agreement to govern Big Tech

    A key U.S. lawmaker endorsed the idea of an international agreement to govern the principles and standards for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • U.S. House Republican Leader McCarthy more optimistic about coronavirus relief

    U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he is more optimistic that a coronavirus relief bill can get done in Congress now that the national election is over. "The election is over so I'm more optimistic now that we can get something done," McCarthy, whose party is in the minority in the House, told reporters. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also a Republican, said earlier Thursday said there was some positive movement in efforts to reach a compromise.

  • A Houston Instagram influencer was found dead and naked on the side of the road. Her mother believes she was murdered.

    Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old influencer also known as Alexis Sharkey, was found dead in Houston over the weekend.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Boeing 737 MAX flies again with media onboard

    Boeing’s 737 MAX on Wednesday returned to the skies… with media onboard… in its first public flight since being grounded last year after two fatal crashes. The American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma was part of a concerted PR effort to restore the jet’s image following a 20-month ban.. and for American Airlines to demonstrate the jet’s safety ahead of the first commercial flight set for December 29. Boeing's best-selling jet was grounded in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, marking the industry's worst safety crisis in decades. On Wednesday - journalists in face coverings witnessed a comeback. It was the first time anyone besides regulators and industry personnel have flown on the MAX since the grounding - one that ignited investigations focusing on software that overwhelmed pilots. Critical for Boeing’s reputation and hard-hit finances - the FAA last month cleared the jet to fly again, following design changes and training upgrades. But families of some victims have protested the MAX’s return to service before a final investigative report on the second crash has been released.

  • Mexico's president calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators. The comments came as López Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty. The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit people’s movements are “fashionable among authorities ... who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.”

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • Special Report: Iran expands shrines and influence in Iraq

    In September, a senior Iranian commander made an unannounced visit to one of Shi'ite Islam's holiest sites in the southern Iraqi city of Kerbala. Hassan Pelarak, a top officer in the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, had recently been sanctioned by the U.S. for weapons smuggling. The vast, $600 million expansion at the Imam Hussein shrine, which is revered as the place of martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, will swell the capacity of what is already the world's largest annual pilgrimage, dwarfing the Hajj to Saudi Arabia's Mecca.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Minneapolis mayor: Private fund will transform public safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local business owners announced plans Thursday to create a private fund for new programs designed to change public safety. There have been numerous calls to transform the Minneapolis Police Department since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Frey said the fund, called the Minneapolis Community Safety Innovation Fund, is a way for the city to make changes without cutting the police force, the Star Tribune reported.

  • Biden apparently plans to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director, 'unless Trump fired him'

    FBI directors are appointed for 10-year terms, largely to insulate them from political pressure, and presidents rarely cut those terms short. President Trump did, firing FBI Director James Comey soon in May 2017 — prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller — and he has come close to firing Comey's successor, Christopher Wray, several times, The New York Times reports. President-elect Joe Biden plans on returning to the regular norms and customs. Wray, like Comey, is a Republican.Biden is "not removing the FBI director unless Trump fired him," a senior Biden adviser tells the Times. Advisers also said Biden is leaning toward appointing David S. Cohen as CIA director, though he hasn't made any final decision. Cohen, a former deputy CIA director, is backed by Biden's choice for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, the Times reports, and "ensuring an easy partnership between Ms. Haines and the CIA director is a priority of the new administration."Trump soured on Wray soon after appointing him, and it took an intervention by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Attorney General William Barr to talk Trump down from firing him over the summer, the Times reports. Trump reportedly told advisers in the fall that he would fire Wray right after the election. If he follows through, Biden will be able to pick a director of his choosing.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge