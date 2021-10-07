Cloud Kitchen Startup Becomes Third India Unicorn Born This Week

Saritha Rai and Nicolas Parasie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rebel Foods Pvt has become at least the third Indian startup to achieve a billion-dollar valuation this week after securing $175 million in a funding round led by the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Existing investors Coatue Management and Evolvence Group joined the funding at a $1.4 billion valuation for the Mumbai-headquartered company, which operates cloud kitchens and calls itself the world’s largest internet restaurant company. The startup said on Thursday it’s exploring an IPO within the next two years.

The startup will focus on growing its international presence, building its ordering and delivery technology and acquire more restaurant brands.

Rebel Foods, which is also backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital, delivers butter chicken and paneer cottage cheese-topped pizzas to millions of Indians daily. It said it’s growing at 100% annually and moving toward profitability with an annual run rate of over $150 million. It operates more than 45 brands from Behrouz Biryani to Ovenstory Pizza and Faasos wraps across 10 countries including India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

Internet restaurants, which operate out of non-prime real estate and only deliver to customers, compete with traditional restaurants that need waiters, table seating and cashiers, all of which result in high overheads. The pandemic has given a boost to such startups with customers preferring to order in. Low costs and fast scale-up are allowing such chains to grow quickly. Rebel was founded in 2011 by former McKinsey & Co alumnus Jaydeep Barman and his friend Kallol Banerjee. Last year, it struck a deal with American quick service chain Wendy’s to open 250 cloud kitchens. Meat-delivery startup Licious and crypto-exchange CoinSwitch Kuber also announced funding at billion-dollar valuations this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India’s Paytm in Talks With ADIA, BlackRock for IPO Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Paytm is in talks with sovereign wealth funds and financial firms to become anchor investors in its upcoming initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘An

  • Bitcoin climbs as US says it won't ban cryptos like China

    The Securities and Exchange Commission chair said its approach to cryptocurrencies is different to China's.

  • India is also staring at an energy crisis

    After China resorted to power rationing last month, Indian authorities may have to adopt similar limits if dwindling coal stores at power plants trigger a power crisis here in the coming months. Coal-fired power plants had stockpiles of coal for an average of four days as on Oct. 4, far short of federal guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks, according to the latest data by the Central Electricity Authority. Out of 108 plants, 16 power stations have reported fuel outages and 45 have stock for just a couple of days.

  • Coal Crisis in India Imperils Energy-Heavy Commodity Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- An escalating power crisis in India, triggered by dwindling reserves of coal that helps generate about 70% of the nation’s electricity, threatens operations of commodity-related businesses ranging from oil refineries to aluminum smelting to meat processing. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Ris

  • Assailants fatally shoot 2 schoolteachers in Kashmir

    Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack in the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city. Police said militants fired at a female teacher and her male colleague inside a government school from a close distance and later fled.

  • Emerson Electric Is in Talks About Deal With Aspen Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerson Electric Co. is in talks over a combination with Aspen Technology Inc. to create an industrial software giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagi

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq Composite jumps 1.3% in best day since August as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks rose Tuesday morning as technology stocks recouped some losses from Monday, when a rotation away from growth names picked up steam as concerns over inflation lingered.

  • 'I don't see this as the big one': Market strategist

    The stock market’s volatile start to the fourth quarter has some investors wondering if it’s a scene setter for a proper bear market later this year.

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • Unrelenting Political Brinkmanship Edges U.S. Closer to Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats and Republicans must decide in the next day or two how far to take their deadlock over the U.S. debt limit, which is pushing the country perilously close to a catastrophic default.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational

    General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X prototype becomes operational at 14 MW, which generates gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and saves a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

  • Why Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Shiba Inu Are All Skyrocketing Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are up 9.00%, 8.10%, and 26.67% in the past 24 hours, respectively, as of 11:25 a.m. EDT. Yesterday, U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest retail bank in the country with $8.6 trillion assets under management, announced it would offer cryptocurrency custody service to investment advisors and fund managers. As for SHIB, investors were euphoric after Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted a picture of his shiba inu dog on top of his Tesla car three days ago.

  • Why DraftKings' Falling Stock Is a Big Problem

    DraftKings is trying to use its stock to acquire the competition, which will be tougher as the stock falls.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Chinese Estates offers to take firm private after selling stake in debt-ridden China Evergrande at loss

    The family of Hong Kong magnate Joseph Lau Luen-hung is planning to take Chinese Estates Holdings private and on Wednesday offered an 83.5 per cent premium for shares held by minority owners. The family is offering HK$4 apiece to public investors in the Hong Kong-listed company, whose stock closed at HK$2.18 on September 28, the last trading day before it was suspended, according to a stock exchange filing. It will shell out a combined HK$1.9 billion (US$244.9 million) for the shares. Lau's fami