Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes Raises Almost $6,000 For Charity

Online event featured 45 experts sharing their cloud native learnings across eight tracks and all sessions are now available on-demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday 1st April, D2iQ , the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, and Container Solutions held the inaugural Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes. The virtual event featured more than 45 speakers from across the cloud, data, and container space, drawing almost 5,000 professionals to register for the summit, and raising just under $6,000 to support Direct Relief to help battle the spread of COVID-19.

D2iQ Logo More

"I would like to thank everyone for making this virtual event such a huge success, especially all of our sponsors and speakers," said Tobi Knaup, co-founder and co-CEO at D2iQ. "The community mobilized in an incredibly short space of time to create a hugely educational and interesting day discussing all things cloud native and Kubernetes. The introduction of Kubernetes has helped many organizations on their cloud native journeys, but there is still a lot of work to do, and I hope the Cloud Native Virtual Summit provided our community with useful tips and learnings from others going through the same processes. I'd also like to thank all of those who have donated to our Direct Relief fund to help in the fight against COVID-19 around the world."

Cloud native represents a significant shift in the current technology environment. With more than 600 projects and products across the cloud native landscape, learning and managing Kubernetes while also navigating the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) landscape of tools can be a significant challenge. The summit featured keynotes and breakout sessions geared toward sharing lessons learned and best practices for deploying Kubernetes and other cloud native projects, with highlights including:

Liz Rice , VP open source engineering at Aqua Security, discussed why prevention is better than cure in security, and how this can be achieved in a Kubernetes environment.

, VP open source engineering at Aqua Security, discussed why prevention is better than cure in security, and how this can be achieved in a Kubernetes environment. Mario-Leander Reimer , chief software architect at QAware, explained how the cloud native developer experience can be streamlined, enabling technology teams for fast flow and high productivity.

, chief software architect at QAware, explained how the cloud native developer experience can be streamlined, enabling technology teams for fast flow and high productivity. Gustav Paul , engineer on the Dispatch team at D2iQ, detailed what GitOps is and why it is suited for managed Kubernetes clusters, and how to adopt GitOps to manage an existing cluster.

, engineer on the Dispatch team at D2iQ, detailed what GitOps is and why it is suited for managed Kubernetes clusters, and how to adopt GitOps to manage an existing cluster. Kevin Chen , developer advocate at Kong, talked about simplifying cluster management using the Kubernetes ingress with a demo of Kong's ingress controller.

The event was closed off with a fireside chat between Ben Hindman, founder & chief product officer at D2iQ, and Kelsey Hightower, technologist at Google, who discussed a range of topics, from staying connected when we can't meet face-to-face, to the history of cloud native and its future.

All the sessions from the day are now available on-demand, and can be viewed here . For further information please contact https://d2iq.com/contact .

ABOUT D2IQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-virtual-summit-featuring-kubernetes-raises-almost-6-000-for-charity-301042546.html

SOURCE D2iQ