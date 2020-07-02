Cloud4C, World's Leading Cloud Managed Services Provider Launches its Operations in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, the world's leading cloud Managed Services announced launch of its operations in South Korea. Cloud4C delivers a broad array of services including cloud migration to hyperscalers, hybrid cloud, cloud managed services, IT modernization services, disaster recovery services and managed security services among others. The company serves 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals and has presence in 25 countries and 50 locations.

Businesses in South Korea who are looking to embark on digital transformation or IT modernization journey will benefit immensely from Cloud4C service portfolio. Cloud4C is cloud managed services provider with key strategic partnerships with SAP, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, while it brings its own public cloud platform. It has helped SAP launch its SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud across 25 countries and serves world renowned global brands.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, "We are delighted to launch our operations in South Korea which is world's 12th largest economy with a unique geographic position and pursues business-friendly policies with tremendous potential for growth. We plan to enable businesses in South Korea through our wide spectrum of services to help them address their critical business needs through differentiated offerings such as banking community cloud, SAP community cloud, cloud migration services to hyperscale cloud providers and cloud managed services." He further added, "We bring to South Korea our experience of working with 4,000 enterprises from across the world to help CIOs embark on their digital transformation and help them achieve their technology and business goals. We plan to partner with South Korean CIOs to help them play a larger role in evolving their IT strategies and establish digital Leadership."

Cloud4C plans to set up Cloud4C Academy in South Korea in partnership with the Government and leading IT Universities to train and nurture local talents with adequate industry exposure. "We aim to train the youth in South Korea and prepare them for a bright future in cloud computing to help them gain employment and eventually assume leadership roles in the industry," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

The company has recently appointed Peter Seo, Country Head and Vice President, he will be based out of Seoul and provide leadership and growth direction to the organization.

Peter Seo said, "Leveraging the existing alliances as Premium Supplier of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, we aim to be the number one SAP partner in the region. As an Azure Expert MSP, Advanced Consulting partner of AWS, Managed services partner of GCP and OCI, we have the groundwork to build a collaborative ecosystem to deliver stellar business outcomes for organization in South Korea, China and Japan looking to modernize their IT environment."

Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services.