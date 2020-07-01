CloudAlly Expands With Additional AWS Data Centers in the U.K. and Germany

RAANANA, Israel, July 01, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudAlly ( www.CloudAlly.com ), a leading global provider of cloud SaaS backup solutions for Microsoft 365 , G Suite , Salesforce , Dropbox , and Box , announced its upcoming support for cloud backup to Amazon AWS data centers in the United Kingdom and Germany. The expansion is especially timely in view of any post-Brexit impact on data regulatory and sovereignty clauses.

"We're committed to providing best-in-breed data protection, and this includes giving our customers greater control over where their backup data is stored. With the addition of the new data centers, our British and European customers can now choose from three AWS data centers located across the U.K. and EU," said CloudAlly CEO, Avinoam Katz.

In addition to these new data centers, CloudAlly also offers customers the ability to select AWS data centers in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and Sydney. The ability to choose from a wide range of data centers helps customers comply with local data sovereignty laws that regulate the physical location and movement of data. CloudAlly's use of world-class AWS data centers with built-in replication and advanced AES-256 bit encryption ensures a secure and compliant backup and recovery service.

About CloudAlly

Founded in 2011, CloudAlly provides ISO 27001 certified and GDPR / HIPAA compliant SaaS backup and recovery solutions. They comprehensively protect Microsoft365, GSuite, Salesforce, Dropbox, and Box SaaS data with secure automated cloud-to-cloud backup and easy recovery from any point in time with unlimited data retention. Additionally, CloudAlly offers unlimited storage and tier-one customer service. Visit our Customer Support Hub for more information.

