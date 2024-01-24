Clouded Leopard Mom Frolics in Snow at Nashville Zoo

A clouded leopard mom played like a cub during a snow day at the Nashville Zoo on Monday, January 22, as Tennessee continued to experience severe winter weather.

Footage posted to Facebook shows the leopard, named Jewels, running around her wintry enclosure and playing with a snow-covered branch. “Jewels knows there is snow better way to spend the day!” said the zoo.

According to the zoo’s website, clouded leopards are considered vulnerable to extinction. Jewels gave birth two clouded leopard cubs at the Nashville Zoo in 2022, local news reports said. Credit: Nashville Zoo at Grassmere via Storyful