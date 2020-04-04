Cloudera (CLDR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Cloudera Acquisition of Hortonworks, Inc.; Hortonworks Investors Receiving Cloudera Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Cloudera, Inc. ("Cloudera") (NYSE: CLDR) for violations of federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2019, Cloudera completed its merger with Hortonworks, Inc. ("Hortonworks"). Hortonworks stockholders received 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock they owned.

If you purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (1) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera's merger with Hortonworks, Inc. that closed on January 3, 2019; and/or (2) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, and have lost money, realized or unrealized on your converted Hortonworks shares, or your Cloudera investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

