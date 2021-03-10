Cloudera: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $54.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $226.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $162.7 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $869.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Cloudera expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $216 million to $218 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cloudera expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $907 million to $927 million.

Cloudera shares have risen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.73, a rise of 88% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDR

