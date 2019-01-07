Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $11.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day.

In the latest trading session, Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $11.21, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.13%.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 2, 2019. In that report, analysts expect CLDR to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.21 million, up 17.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $450.76 million. These totals would mark changes of +44.93% and +22.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.52% higher within the past month. CLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



