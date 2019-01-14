Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.59, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.47% in that time.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 2, 2019. In that report, analysts expect CLDR to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.21 million, up 17.17% from the year-ago period.

CLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $450.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.38% and +22.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLDR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

