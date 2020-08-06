    Advertisement

    Cloudflare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

    The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.3 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Cloudflare expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102.5 million to $103.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Cloudflare expects full-year results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $404 million to $408 million.

    Cloudflare shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NET

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.