CloudHedge to Help Scaling of Essential and Emergency Service Portals Battling COVID-19

Essential and daily commodity suppliers facing technological challenges, CloudHedge would assess and modernize the applications voluntarily

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 outbreak continues to grip the world and has significantly impacted industries in the short and long run. Due to this lockdown, many web platforms delivering healthcare solutions, on-field services, essential information/items are experiencing a huge surge in traffic and usage. During these challenging times, CloudHedge is happy to assist web applications/portals who have maxed out the capacity they planned for by assessing and transforming their applications to cloud voluntarily.

"In this pandemic, which has turned out to be the toughest challenge the world faces today, CloudHedge commits to supporting the needy and continues to work towards fighting this calamity positively," said Abhijit Joshi - Co-Founder and CEO - CloudHedge Technologies.

"COVID-19 has affected more than million cases around the world ," reported WHO International.

"To cope with the unprecedented demand, it is necessary to containerize applications in the least time considering the pandemic is increasing with new numbers everyday. And this is exactly where CloudHedge's automated containerization tools – Discover™, Transform™ and Cruize™ can be leveraged in a sequence to containerize critical Windows, Linux or AIX applications hosted on on-premise or in cloud," said Sameer Karmarkar - Co-Founder and CTO - CloudHedge Technologies.

Please reach out to CloudHedge at hello@cloudhedge.io and allow us to contribute in these testing times and fight COVID-19 for a better tomorrow.

About CloudHedge

CloudHedge transforms clients' business, operating and technology models to be cloud-ready through its innovative suite of tools – Discover™, Transform™ and Cruize™. CloudHedge assists clients to:

Envision, build and run efficient businesses in cloud,

Modernizes monolithic applications to cloud-native by leveraging automated re-factoring and containerization technology

Headquartered in India, with a global presence in Singapore, Netherlands, and US, CloudHedge has deep partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat, Oracle, and IBM Cloud.

To know more about CloudHedge, download the product sheet or follow us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/cloudhedgeio .

