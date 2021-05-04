Cloudrise Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner

Tech Startup of the Year - Services

Cloudrise was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year – Services category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. As the Gold medal recipient in the category of “Tech Startup of the Year – Services”, Cloudrise was heralded by the judges: “Cloudrise’s data-centric approach to cybersecurity, and use of automation, are very much needed services for organizations to enable the digital transformation journey.”

Cloudrise was founded in October 2019, and in 2020 they conquered the seemingly impossible, launching a new company amidst a global pandemic and economic downturn. Despite those challenges, Cloudrise had a successful year one in business, exceeding 2020 revenue targets, securing capital investments through investors, and delivering Managed Services and Security Process Automation to over 50 customers.

Cloudrise’s CEO, Rob Eggebrecht, shared his thoughts about what makes Cloudrise different: “Cloudrise’s Security Process Automation services are a key differentiator in the marketplace. Organizations are dependent on data stored within a myriad of systems, requiring integration and automation to enable them to work at the speed of business. Cloudrise automates operational processes across data protection and privacy solutions, business applications, and visualization tools, to optimize manual processes, enhance reporting, and provide faster incident response. Starting with an assessment, we identify use cases, develop playbooks, and ultimately build, deploy, and manage the automation.”

About the American Business Awards

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About CloudriseCloudrise was founded by business and security entrepreneurs with experience in global markets, successful start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies. Combining decades of data protection expertise with automation, Cloudrise focuses on securing data wherever it resides. They assist organizations by assessing, enabling, automating, and managing their data protection and privacy programs. At Cloudrise, they are redefining data protection.Cloudrise can be found at www.cloudrise.com or on LinkedIn.

