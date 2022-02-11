Clouds expected to fill the skies for Friday's Olympic events
AccuWeather's Melissa Constanzer has the latest forecast for the Winter Olympics in China, covering events from snowboarding to the biathlon.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva believed to have tested positive for trimetazidine, medication used to treat angina that will improve blood flow
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
After they finally got their first gold medal on Wednesday, the United States just kept going.
Almost four decades after the 1984 Winter Olympics, Sarajevo is contending with what to do with its Olympic venues. Many are abandoned and crumbling.
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Denis Balibouse/ReutersLest anyone wonder why elite athletes like Team USA gymnast Simone Biles feel insurmountable pressure to perform, they need look no further than what happened to American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing this week.The two-time Olympic gold medalist is having a bad Winter Games, disqualifying in her signature events where she was favored to win or at least medal. But 24 hours after what was clearly a disappointment for her, much of the criticism has turned to the me
Nathan Chen expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his mother, Hetty Wang, and gave a shout-out to two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan after taking home a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 22-year-old figure skater from Salt Lake City broke the short program world record on Tuesday, becoming the first Asian American man to win the title. Winning the gold medal in his mother’s home city of Beijing made the victory all the more worthwhile."It means the world to be able to be here," the “quad king” told CNN.
Figure skater Nathan Chen, 22, leaves Beijing a silver and gold Olympic medalist
Shiffrin thanked her boyfriend for his support.
The U.S. figure skater won his first men's singles gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday morning local time
Many Olympic venues are left to decay after the events are over. See what these cities have done with the facilities after the Games ended.
Mikaela Shiffrin shared a message of gratitude boyfriend Aleksander Kilde for a kind message after she skied out of her second straight race at the Beijing Winter Olympics.