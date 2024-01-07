Clouds, flurries linger, rain and wind arrive on Tuesday

An upper-level system moving through the region brought light snow showers and held in the cloud cover. A minor ripple will help maintain some cloudiness overnight into early Monday, with a few flurries in the north.

Clouds will thin by Monday afternoon as high pressure briefly builds over the region ahead of the next system developing in the southern Plains. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s.

A brief wintry mix will develop after midnight, changing to rain by the Tuesday morning commute, with brisk southerly winds. The rest of the day will be rainy and mild, with temperatures rising through the 40s, as low pressure tracks across Indiana into Lower Michigan. Heavy snow will fall on the western side of the storm from Kansas City to Chicago.

Winds will increase as low pressure slowly departs on Wednesday, with gusts over 30 mph, along with frequent morning snow showers that will taper off in the afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30s.

The rest of the week will be dry and seasonable. Clouds will increase on Friday, and a significant winter storm is likely to start next weekend, preceding the coldest air of the season so far arriving on Sunday.

Forecast

Sunday: Few flurries or drizzle, gray and chilly. High 37

Tonight: Clouds linger, some breaks. Low 29

Monday: Some sun, clouds return. High 37

Tuesday: Rain, windy. High 48 (34)

Wednesday: Windy, colder, snow showers. High 38 (34)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 41 (29)

Friday: Clouds increase. High 39 (27)

Saturday: Rain to snow p.m. High 38 (32)

