Clouds will increase this evening and clear after Midnight
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on the way to central Indiana.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on the way to central Indiana.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
Reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for just over $2 a pair.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
On a typically sunny day in Los Angeles last June, Henrik Fisker choked up as he handed over his company's first all-electric SUVs in the United States. Fisker, donning a graphic tee depicting the electric Ocean SUV, hugged and posed for photos with the company's first customers -- at one point even signing one of the vehicles. What happened next was a harbinger for Fisker and what his eponymous company continues to grapple with: Shortly after Fisker board member Wendy Greuel took delivery, her Ocean SUV lost power on a public road, according to two employees familiar with the matter.
Yes, and Kirsten Korosec was with us again so we had a lovely trio for this week's show. Deals of the Week: Adam Neumann wants to buy WeWork from bankruptcy, Starship Technologies raised $90 million for a product that 100% of the crew love and Ambience Healthcare's massive $70 million round also got a warm reception for its target market.
A fan raved: 'No difference in this jacket and my other jacket that I paid $200 for.' Scoop it up on sale!
The Sixers are getting some much-needed help.
Natural gas prices are down 44% year to date, but demand hit a daily high in January.
This soft little number is just the thing to give your winter wardrobe a boost.
Microsoft may be preparing to bring major Xbox exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which ended up winning him the tournament.
Shares of Paytm fell another 20% Friday before hitting the lower circuit that temporarily halts trading as the Indian financial services firm reels from the clampdown by the central bank. Paytm fell to 487 Indian rupees, or $5.88, within minutes of the market opening, the lowest it has hit in 55 weeks. Paytm shares also fell 20% on Thursday.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
You can also wear it as a giant scarf or use it as a travel blanket — the possibilities are endless.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
Their slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can also wear them to the mailbox or out for quick errands.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.