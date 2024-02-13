Clouds today and dry. Rain and snow ahead for Wednesday.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows how long the mild days continue and times out the next chances for rain and snow.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows how long the mild days continue and times out the next chances for rain and snow.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the Northeast snowstorm and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
In today's edition: The Super Bowl's huge viewership, Wemby goes wild, Indiana State returns to the rankings, the top 20 plays of the NFL season, and more.
Nothing announced that it will reveal its latest Phone 2a on March 5th, but there's a not-great surprise for American fans of the product.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best projectors for 2024, Apple Cash will offer virtual card numbers for online shopping, Intuitive Machines will attempt first commercial moon landing.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
Stearns knows what to expect when dealing with agent Scott Boras.
While there are some factors you can't control, such as genetics, there are several things you can do to increase the odds of living a longer, healthier life.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
Klint Kubiak spent one season as the 49ers passing-game coordinator.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Whether you're a Swiftie or you're just feeling crafty, you'll get thousands of colorful beads, letters, charms and more.
X, formerly Twitter, announced today that advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to certain content creators. The move will allow advertisers to ensure that their ads don't run next to controversial or offensive content. "Starting this month, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting," the company wrote in a blog post.
On a brutal December day, 17% of Spotify employees found out they had been laid off in the company’s third round of job cuts last year. Not long after, music fans around the world realized that the cult-favorite website Every Noise at Once (EveryNoise), an encyclopedic goldmine for music discovery, had stopped working. Spotify data alchemist Glenn McDonald, who created EveryNoise, was one of the 1,500 employees who was let go that day, but his layoff had wider-reaching implications; now that McDonald doesn’t have access to internal Spotify data, he can no longer maintain EveryNoise, which became a pivotal resource for the most obsessive music fans to track new releases and learn more about the sounds they love.
The Super Bowl is over, but the deals aren't: Get easy access to all that streaming goodness for a steal.
The price of bitcoin hit $50,000 today, a month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs. Leading the spot bitcoin ETF pack is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust at $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion. “The sustained inflows and volumes are higher than I anticipated,” said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.
Grab serious discounts on everything from stick vacs to air fryers before these deals are toast.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
"This will be the last moment you ever think of soda as being a dirty word," the beverage brand's new ad claims. Here's what experts say.