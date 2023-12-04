Cloudy and breezy Monday as front moves through Central Florida

A cold front is moving through Central Florida on Monday and will bring big changes to our forecast this week.

Our area will be cloudy and breezy overall on Monday.

We will only have a slight chance to see an isolated shower as the front continues to push through.

Our area will stay warm overall on Monday, with high temperatures around 81 degrees in Orlando.

Temperatures will continue to drop over the next few days.

High temperatures will be low 70s on Tuesday and the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our coldest temperatures will be in the mid-40s early Thursday morning.

Our next best chance for seeing rain and storms will be Sunday.

