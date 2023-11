It was a gray Thanksgiving. Highs only low to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday. Isolated showers possible. Highs near 60 to low 60s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs mid 60s. Rain is likely Sunday with breezy conditions. Looks like about a 1/4 of an inch of rain. Decreasing clouds and turning cooler Monday through Wednesday. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Windy to breezy Monday and Tuesday.

