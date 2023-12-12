Cloudy and chilly for the next two days across the Denver metro area
It will be a chilly day across the Denver metro area with patchy fog this morning and cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will only get up into the mid to upper 30s.
It will be a chilly day across the Denver metro area with patchy fog this morning and cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will only get up into the mid to upper 30s.
The biggest news stories this morning: How to get a refund for The Day Before, the game canned in just four days, Apple launches its long-awaited Journal app, The best fast chargers.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
The factories which process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. Because, as with everything else these days, Generative AI is about to affect how we keep these factories clean. Its pathogen detection device shines an optical light on surfaces and detects the bad bugs, by compariing it with its training data gleaned from the microbes normally found on food processing factory floors.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
While Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers sit at the top of this draft class, the consensus strength lies in the group of forwards and centers who are eligible.
Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these 'incredibly soft' jammies.
Lucid's chief financial officer Sherry House is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities," the automaker told investors on Monday. The news comes less than a month after Lucid debuted its luxury Gravity SUV, and mere days after Nasdaq said it will bump the firm from the Nasdaq-100 index (alongside eBay and Zoom). Lucid's stock ended regular trading down by about 2.5%, at $4.61 per share.
Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.
We also found noise-cancelling headphones for only $28 and the Xbox Series X console for $100 off.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Here's how USDA loans work and what it takes to qualify.
Apple is rolling out iOS 17.2, which includes a new Journal app and a bunch of other updates.
Occidental will need to issue about $9 billion in debt to finance the deal, a risk highlighted by Wall Street analysts on Monday.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Vammo, the São Paulo-based startup that wants to scale electric motorcycle battery swapping in Latin America, has raised a $30 million Series A round to capture the growth in popularity of motorcycles across the region. The startup, formerly Leoparda Electric, offers an e-motorcycle subscription that comes with unlimited access to battery swapping stations. Vammo says it has already found product market fit and a profitable business model, with customers clocking up 4 million kilometers driven and more than 150,000 battery exchanges in the 10 months since launch.
TikTok's short-form video app is hitting a new milestone. The app, which reached 1 billion monthly active users in 2021, has now become the first non-game mobile app to generate $10 billion in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play combined, according to a new analysis by app intelligence provider data.ai. The only other apps to have achieved this are all games, including Candy Crush Saga from King/Activision Blizzard, the top earner at over $12 billion, plus Tencent's Honor of Kings, XFLAG/Mixi's Monster Strike and Supercell's Clash of Clans.
Herbert was replaced by backup Easton Stick.
The Chiefs' spectacular game-winning touchdown-that-wasn't exemplified much of their season: moments of brilliance surrounded by too many self-induced missteps.