Cloudy, cold, few flurries possible this morning; Seasonable this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few flurries possible

Boring typical Ohio Valley Weather

Seasonal temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible.

Gradual clearing begins late day. Cold, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and dry for Tuesday. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 50.