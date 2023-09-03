Cloudy and cool: Forecast
KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco gives the latest forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco gives the latest forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Upgrade your fall wardrobe for way less!
You can snag a top-rated Allswell queen for just $184 right now!
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Keep it on hand for emergencies or your next camping adventure.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
The best Labor Day tech deals we can find include all-time lows on the MacBook Air, Beats Studio Buds + and Hisense 4K TVs, among others.
America's biggest retailer is gaining momentum despite inflation.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Our fall streaming preview breaks down the must-watch scripted series — including reboots of old favorites, spinoffs of major hits and some buzzy newcomers — for your queue.
Get the bestselling formula over 117,000 shoppers swear by, for a steal. Smell ya later!
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
From missing gorillas to an alternate ending, here's what you didn't see in the 1980s classic, which is returning to theaters this month.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.