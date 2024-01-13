Cloudy and Cool weather for the rest of the Saturday

George Waldenberger
·1 min read

It will be mostly cloudy, dreary and cool for the rest of the weekend.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Saturday has a small chance of stray showers but mainly dry weather.

Monday and Tuesday will have a high chance of rain and storms in the evenings.

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

It will then be quiet and cool for the rest of the week, except for a quick rain shower on Friday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories