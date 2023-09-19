Cloudy and cooler Tuesday in Central Florida

Central Florida is getting a taste of fall this week.

Our area saw a nice start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Central Florida will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

We will see a better chance for rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our area will see even cooler temperatures for this weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics.

Hurricane Nigel and another tropical area off of the Carolinas are forecast to stay away from Florida.

