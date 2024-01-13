Cloudy day and cooler temperatures expected in Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-13.mp4

A cold front is working its way off-shore Central Florida today, Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said. This will allow a clockwise flow that will bring drier air to the area.

The flow won’t get rid of the clouds, but will hold off the weekend’s rain, Covey said.

The high today will be 74 degrees and the low will be 50 degrees.