Cloudy and milder Monday after weekend cold snap in Central Florida

After a cold weekend, Central Florida is starting to warm up.

Our area will warm up to the upper 60s Monday afternoon after a chilly start to the morning.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and very low rain chances for rain over the next two days.

Central Florida will slowly warm up over the week and high temperatures will be back in the 80s by Wednesday.

Our area should see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s on Wednesday through Saturday.

