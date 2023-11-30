Cloudy skies in Michigan may hamper chance to view northern lights overnight

A cloudy night could dampen chances of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis phenomenon in Michigan overnight tonight.

The northern lights may be visible in parts of northern Michigan thanks to a geomagnetic storm early Friday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's what you need to know about the natural light show and Michigan's viewing chances.

Where to view the northern lights

Auroras often appear in the northern and southern hemispheres, but stronger solar activity brings them closer to the equator. This gives people in parts of the northern U.S., including Michigan, a chance to see the northern lights. They most often take place during late night or very early morning hours, and usually flicker for no more than minutes at a time.

The Aurora Borealis, known better as the Northern Lights, greeted Northern Michigan in September. Photos taken between Petoskey, Harbor Springs and into northern Emmet County.

What is the aurora borealis?

Auroras occur throughout the year and at various times of day. For those in the northern hemisphere, plan to view the lights at nighttime in dark, clear conditions. The lights take on many different shades and appear to dance across the sky, creating a colorful backdrop to the star-filled nights.

Visibility can change based on weather and atmospheric conditions, making the predictability of the northern lights uncertain. Auroras are impacted by the solar cycle, as scientists monitor conditions around the 27 days of the sun's rotation.

Michigan overnight weather forecast

Expect dry, cloudy conditions in northern Michigan on Thursday night. Temperatures could drop into the low 20s as sunset brings cooler conditions overnight. Cloudy skies could disrupt chances of viewing the northern lights, as the natural lights show requires clear night skies to be visible.

In the southern part of the state, it'll get mostly cloudy during the late evening hours, with cloudy skies around midnight.

Cloudy skies will likely continue on Friday across Michigan, limiting viewing chances over the next couple days.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Northern lights in Michigan may be covered by clouds tonight