Cloudy skies, possible SC showers ahead of sunny Monday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After another pleasant day across the Carolinas, we are tracking more clouds overnight with a possible shower or two Monday morning across Upstate South Carolina. Other than an early Monday morning shower, most of next week looks relatively mild and seasonal until we get to the end of the week, when a slow-moving front will start to push into the Carolinas.

As for tonight and your Monday, clouds will persist overnight, with possible showers on the way for parts of South Carolina Monday morning as an area of low pressure moves to our south. Most of the region will not only stay dry but will also see sunshine by the afternoon hours, with highs that will be in the mid-50s.

Most of the work week looks dry, with seasonal temperatures across the region. High temperatures through Friday will likely hover in the mid-50s, along with partly cloudy skies. Late in the week and as we head into the weekend, we are tracking a slow-moving front that will push showers into the region starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday. Even with the potential wet weather, temperatures will likely be slightly milder, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

In the meantime, enjoy the mostly quiet week ahead! Have a great week!

