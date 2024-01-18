Cloudy Thursday with chances for showers, but temperatures are much warmer

Temperatures will increase to the 60s and 70s after a cold start to the morning.

Max temps will be in the 60s across Lake County and the mid-to-upper 70s in Orlando, according to NWS Melbourne.

Martin County could see some isolated showers in the morning.

Lake Okeechobee and Treasure Coast may see isolated or scattered showers this afternoon.

Orlando has a 20% chance of rain.

There is a moderate risk of strong rip currents across east Central Florida beaches.