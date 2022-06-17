Cloudy valuations give investors pause in buying beaten-up U.S. stocks

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Whipsawing bond yields, surging oil prices and a Federal Reserve bent on squashing the worst inflation in four decades are hampering investors' ability to assess U.S. stock valuations, even as the market's tumble creates potential bargains.

Without a doubt, stocks are far cheaper than at the start of the year, following a 23% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 that confirmed a bear market for the index earlier this week.

Whether they are cheap enough, however, is less certain. Market volatility and a rapidly changing macroeconomic landscape have clouded metrics that investors typically use to value stocks, such as corporate earnings and Treasury yields, keeping some potential buyers on the sideline.

"Until we see some better visibility on the rates outlook and some better visibility on the earnings outlook, the fair value for equities is a little bit elusive," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The institute recently started recommending clients reduce equity risk and move funds into fixed income.

Stocks came under more pressure this week, with the S&P 500 falling to its lowest since late 2020, in the wake of the Fed enacting its largest rate-hike in nearly three decades.

This year's decline lowered the index's forward price-to-earnings ratio, which compares its price with its expected profits, to 17.3, from 21.7 at the start of 2022 – closer to the market's historic average of 15.5, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

But while S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise nearly 10% in 2022, according to Refinitiv IBES, some market participants doubt those estimates will hold up in the face of surging inflation and tightening financial conditions.

Wells Fargo institute strategists forecast positive but slowing earnings growth this year and a contraction in 2023, as they expect a recession in late 2022 and early 2023.

"We are advocating to investors to consider an economy and an earnings backdrop that may be more challenging ... so just don't be fooled by where valuations are based off of today's expectations," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, who is recommending clients continue to underweight equities.

Graphic: S&P 500 timeline - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzygwenvw/Pasted%20image%201655478585336.png

Morgan Stanley analysts expect earnings to come in between 3-5% below consensus views, leading them to forecast that the S&P 500 is likely to see a "more reliable level of support" at 3,400, some 8% below Friday's level, they wrote earlier this week.

U.S. Treasury yields also play an important role in standard valuation models. Since U.S. debt is seen as a relatively risk-free investment, rising yields tend to dull the allure of stocks, as they weaken the value of future cash flows in standard models.

Yet shifting expectations for how hawkish the Fed will need to be to fight inflation have made yields exceptionally volatile in recent weeks, making that calculus harder for investors.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has traded in a nearly 35 basis point range just this week, while the ICE BoFAML MOVE Index, which measures Treasury market volatility, stands at its highest level since March 2020.

Broadly speaking, "the risk-free rate rising like it has is a headwind for equity indexes as well as individual equities," Morganlander said.

Some investors believe stocks have fallen low enough to start dipping in.

Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network, is advising clients to gradually begin buying stocks, projecting that an oversupply of home-furnishing and other consumer goods along with changing demand preferences will end up moderating prices.

"I just think that equities have inflation wrong," Essele said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who this week called inflation "much too high," will give an updated view on the environment when he testifies next week before a U.S. Senate committee.

Others remain hesitant.

Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, believes an inflation fix may not be imminent. He has lower-than-typical equity exposure in portfolios he manages and is more heavily weighted to defensive stocks and those linked to inflation such as energy.

"I want to be convinced that inflation is showing signs of slowing down," Pavlik said. "Until then, I am waiting on the sidelines with extra cash."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Won’t Sink Forever. Asset Manager Stocks Are a Cheap Play on a Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • What are put options, and how can they help your portfolio?

    When it looks like markets are about to fall, some investors look for short-term alternatives to stocks and other traditional long-term investments.

  • S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Slams Into the 200 Week EMA

    The S&P 500 has had another rough week, as we have slammed into the 200 week EMA.

  • Two data center giants invest big money in Pr. William data center land

    Some of the world's biggest data center players are making huge inroads in the growing western Prince William County market, and it's not coming cheap. From Amazon Web Services to Google to Yondr, corporations are buying up land by the bunches of acres in Gainesville, what's becoming a new “data center alley" after the better known, and more expensive, Ashburn. On Tuesday, NTT Ltd., a global information technology infrastructure and services company based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, announced it had acquired 103.3 acres in Gainesville for a new, 2 million-square-foot data center campus with a planned 336 megawatts of capacity.

  • Schwab Paid $187 Million to Settle a Hidden Fee Charge. Do You Have Hidden Fees in Your Portfolio?

    Charles Schwab has agreed to pay $187 million to settle an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that alleged hidden fees were charged by the firm's robo-advisor product Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (SIP). The SEC says that the financial services … Continue reading → The post Schwab Paid $187 Million to Settle a Hidden Fee Charge. Do You Have Hidden Fees in Your Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction

    What is a bear market? What should investors do in a market correction? How can you spot a bear market bottom? Get answers here.

  • Sarah Palin advances August to special election for Alaska’s House seat

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state's only U.S. House seat.

  • Fed Dissenter George Says Jumbo Rate Hike Adds to Policy Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she opposed the Fed’s biggest interest-rate increase in almost three decades because the move, combined with the shrinking of the central bank’s balance sheet, created uncertainty about the outlook.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip P

  • New Ways to Create Retirement Income and Make Your 401(k) Pay Off Like a Pension Plan

    Edelman and other financial firms are pushing to create more pension-like investment offerings inside retirement plans.

  • Bond Market Losses Just Beginning as Fed Sets Path to 4% Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s too soon to call an end to America’s worst bond-market collapse in at least half a century.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansTreasuries resumed losses on Thursday with 30-

  • Retail Traders Who Drove Meme Frenzy Bail Out in Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders who whipped up the meme craze that took Wall Street by storm last year are furiously rushing to the exits.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicRoughly 50% of single-

  • Here's Where Investors Took Cover in Miserable Week for Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been an ugly week for tech stocks. But it turns out that investors who stuck with the likes of Oracle Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. -- cash generating, dividend-paying companies -- managed to beat the market. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseM

  • Housing Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he won't be shocked if bitcoin falls to $10,000, as 'blow-ups' rattle the crypto market

    "We've already seen around the edges some blowups in parts of the crypto world, and that could be foreshadowing some problems," Jeff Gundlach said.

  • Morgan Stanley's chief strategist called the last 3 crashes — and he says the Fed's latest rate hike just raised the odds of recession

    "You're bringing rate hikes forward even faster. The Fed is hiking into a slowdown," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US strategist, said.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

    While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. "In stocks and crypto, you will see companies that were sustained by cheap, easy money—but didn't have valid business prospects—will disappear," Cuban said. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $20,657.77, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.