Cloudy and warm Friday before front fuels rainy weekend in Central Florida

Central Florida will see another cloudy and warm forecast on Friday before big changes move in over the weekend.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures of around 80 degrees.

The warmer temps will not last long as our next front arrives on Saturday.

Watch: Is it too easy to get medical marijuana? The shared concerns from professionals, former addicts

The rain will start to arrive Saturday afternoon and stick around until early Monday morning.

Due to the wet weekend, we are also expecting cooler days and chilly nights ahead.

Watch: New details unveiled as Disney’s affordable housing complex overcomes rocky start

Our high temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and the upper-50s on Sunday.

We will also start next week with cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-60s on Monday.

See: Orange County man cited for illegal possession of a fox at his home, FWC says

After Monday, we will start to warm up with more sunny skies in our forecast for next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: