Cloudy and warmer Thursday as rain chances increase in Central Florida

After a chilly Wednesday, Central Florida is starting to warm up.

With highs only reaching the low 60s on Wednesday, our high temperature will reach the low 70s on Thursday.

Our area will also see a better chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Our high temperature should also reach the mid-70s on Friday.

The warmer weather will quickly change Friday night as our next cold front moves through our area.

The weekend will be cold with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Our temperatures will slowly build into the 80s over the next week.

