‘Clout Is One Hell of a Drug’: Fans Slam Soulja Boy for His Response Over Being Pulled From Millenium Tour Following Young Dolph’s Assassination

Soulja Boy has been benched for two upcoming Millenium Tour dates over concerns of retaliatory violence following the slaying of fellow rapper Young Dolph.

G-Squared Events, the touring company behind the tour, which features several artists including Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti, Sammie, and more, announced on Nov. 18 that in an effort to protect the “safety and welfare” of concertgoers, the “Crank That” rapper has been pulled from at least three upcoming shows, including Memphis, where rapper Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was gunned down just a day before on Nov. 17.

Soulja Boy (lef) and Young Dolph (right). (Photos: @souljaboy/Instagram, @youngdolph/Instagram)

“To preserve the safety of The Millennium Tour 2021 artists and patrons, tour representatives are exercising caution and want to make a smart decision to be safe,” reads the statement.

“The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority,” said a representative from G-Squared Events. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

In response to the news, the artist posted a comment on The Shade Room making light of the situation, writing, “I’m still getting paid [shrug emoji] what him dying got do with me? [facepalm emoji] I’m tryna see my fans [smiling devil face emoji]”

Soulja Boy speaks on being removed from two Millennium Tour dates. Photo Credit: @theshaderoom/Instagram

Many fans, however, slammed Soulja for his insensitive comment.

“Somebody said he the first one to be taken off the tour & DONDA.”

“Clout is one hell of a drug.”

“Smh, He should’ve just got paid and stayed quiet. This aint it.”

Another person sided with the rapper.

“i mean he gotta point.”

The “Turn My Swag On” artist, who is also being forced to sit out of the St. Louis show, and the late rapper were involved in some online back-and-forth a week before Thornton was killed. The “100 Shots” rapper posted an Instagram Story referencing pulling in over $100,000 per show while remaining independent, to which Soulja Boy responded, “That’s big cap. They signed to @empire I’m really 100% Independent no cap.”

Soulja Boy later posted a video calling out Dolph and his team, who appeared to have contacted him privately, referencing previous attempts made on the rapper’s life.

“Man, Young Dolph, if you don’t get your b***h ass artist out my muthaf****n DM, n***a,” Soulja snapped. “…N***a thought he was bulletproof ’til he got shot like Dolph, n***a. F**k you talkin’ ’bout, n***a? Ain’t you the n***a getting shot at 100 times? Ain’t you the n***a getting popped and shot at all the time? Y’all b***h ass n****s better get out of my DM. F**k Paper Route. F**k Key Glock. F**k Young Dolph. F**k all y’all n****s.”

The Millennium Tour will go on without Soulja Boy — temporarily. @gsquaredevents/Instagram

Young Dolph was gunned down while purchasing cookies from Makeda’s Cookies, a Black-owned business in his Memphis hometown that he was known to frequent. Police have released footage of suspects who carried out the shooting, however, at the time of this writing no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

