Clover (ASX:CLV) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.01

Clover Corporation Limited (ASX:CLV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.01 per share on the 22nd of November. This means the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Clover's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Clover was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 82.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.0175 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.3% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Clover has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Clover's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Clover Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Clover management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

