Clover Corporation Limited's (ASX:CLV) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Clover (ASX:CLV). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Clover's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Clover

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Clover is:

19% = AU$10m ÷ AU$56m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.19.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Clover's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Clover seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Clover's significant 36% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Clover's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 31% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Clover fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Clover Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Clover's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 36%, meaning the company retains 64% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Clover is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Clover has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 42%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Clover's future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Clover's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • 10 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks getting the attention of elite hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds. Hedge funds have not performed well in the past decade. In fact, hedge funds have been more […]

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About the Stock Market

    It's easy for investors to identify reasons to be fearful. Stock market valuations are frothy. Interest rates are likely to rise. The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to increase. We could add plenty of other items to the list.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are securities that track indexes, sectors, commodities, or other assets, […]

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.