Clover Island lighthouse decked out for Christmas and to honor veterans

Kennewick’s Clover Island and its unmistakable lighthouse are decked out with thousands of twinkly lights to celebrate Christmas and to honor local veterans, courtesy of the Port of Kennewick.

The port strung lights on trees along Clover Island Drive and around the lighthouse that greets visitors as they drive onto the island, which is near Kennewick’s historic downtown.

The port has strung red, white, and blue lights on the nearly 87-foot pine near Clover Island. The Veterans’ Christmas Tree is one of the tallest living Christmas trees in the region. Courtesy Port of Kennewick

The holiday display includes a dedicated tree that honors those who have served in the U.S. military. An 86.5-foot pine tree in the Willows development near Clover Island Drive and Washington Street is strung with red, white and blue lights.

The port has been dedicating one Christmas tree to veterans for 15 years.

The light display will remain active until New Year’s Day.

Send in your holiday light display information and the Tri-City Herald will compile a map of the best spots to take in the Christmas spirit. Contact us at news@tricityherald.com.

