Clover Island lighthouse decked out for Christmas and to honor veterans
Kennewick’s Clover Island and its unmistakable lighthouse are decked out with thousands of twinkly lights to celebrate Christmas and to honor local veterans, courtesy of the Port of Kennewick.
The port strung lights on trees along Clover Island Drive and around the lighthouse that greets visitors as they drive onto the island, which is near Kennewick’s historic downtown.
The holiday display includes a dedicated tree that honors those who have served in the U.S. military. An 86.5-foot pine tree in the Willows development near Clover Island Drive and Washington Street is strung with red, white and blue lights.
The port has been dedicating one Christmas tree to veterans for 15 years.
The light display will remain active until New Year’s Day.
