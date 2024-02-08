Clover police looking for missing teen girl thought to be with armed man

Clover police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Darazia Wilmore last seen Monday with 20-year-old Quinton Anmarion Brown.

She didn’t show up to school or work, and the last time someone said they heard from her was on Monday evening.

Brown is known to be armed and may be traveling with Wilmore in a white 2000 Cadillac DTS.

Anyone with information on Wilmore or Brown’s location should call Clover Police Department at (803) 222-9494.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

