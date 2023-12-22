Cloverdale woman arrested on child seduction charges

Dec. 21—A former employee of Cloverdale Community Schools has been arrested on child seduction charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Mandy L. Evans, 46, was charged with three counts of attempt to commit child seduction by a child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct, and three counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. The charges are Class 5 and Class 6 felonies, respectively.

State police said they began a criminal investigation on March 15 after receiving information from the Putnam County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of dissemination of sexual material and child seduction.

The investigation revealed that Evans had allegedly engaged in such conduct with minors that would be in her care as an employee of the school corporation, police said.

The Putnam County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 20. State police arrested Evans on Wednesday evening. She was booked into Putnam County Jail with no bond allowed.

Schools Superintendent Greg Linton issued the following statement on Thursday:

"At Cloverdale Community Schools our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our students, and we take these allegations very seriously. In March of this year, we learned that a classified employee, Mandy Evans, had been sending inappropriate communication to some of our students. Immediately upon learning this information, school officials contacted law enforcement.

"When confronted by administration the employee resigned. At that time, the former employee was instructed to not be on school property or attend any school events. We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in their investigation.

"All should understand that Cloverdale Community School Corporation does not tolerate any conduct that would harm any of our students. When we learn of any staff members' conduct that may harm one of our students, we immediately take appropriate actions. Because this matter involves confidential student information and pending legal proceedings, Cloverdale Community School Corporation will not be commenting further."