Cloverland Electric hires new Chief Operating Officer amid other staffing changes

Patrick Frazier

SAULT STE. MARIE — Cloverland Electric has announced some staff restructuring in the company, including the creation of a Chief Operating Officer position and the elimination of the Chief Financial Officer position.

Patrick Frazier is the Chief Operating Officer of Cloverland Electric following the restructuring.

Cloverland Electric is a member owned cooperative electric company that services the whole Eastern Upper Peninsula.

After Lisa Castilho, the Chief Financial Officer of Cloverland, retired effective May 14, the position within the company was eliminated and restructured. The position of CFO will no longer exist, instead Cloverland announced the promotion of accounting manager Jillian King to director of finance.

King will be taking over some of the responsibilities of the CFO while director of communications Allie Brawley will cover the rest of the responsibilities of the CFO.

"I've taken on the responsibilities of member services and billing, which previously reported to (Castilho)," said Brawley. "There's just been a lot of a lot of shifting within the organization that all to cover the responsibilities that are needed to operate the cooperative."

Cloverland also promoted Jake Brown to business development and key accounts manager. Brown will work directly with Frazier to enhance the cooperative’s position with broadband, electric vehicles and infrastructure projects.

Frazier received both his bachelor of science and master of engineering degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Louisville’s Speed School of Engineering. He has worked with the cooperative as a power supply consultant since September 2020. He has over 17 years of experience in electric companies, both for profit and nonprofit. He has experience in engineering, executive management, supply planning and many other areas in the field.

Frazier has had many jobs in the field of energy and electric companies. He has served as the president and managing partner of Metis Energy LLS, a startup energy and technology firm in Louisville, Kentucky. Before that Frazier was vice president of product development at World Kinect Energy Services; president and CEO of Beach Front Energy; vice president of electricity services for Fellon-McCord & Associates; managing partner and co-founder of DaCott Power and Transmission Solutions; vice president of power generation and energy operations at American Municipal Power and manager of utility power sales at LG&E Energy.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Cloverland Electric hires new Chief Operating Officer amid other staffing changes